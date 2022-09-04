Faust

Mrs. Alethea Ann Humphrey Faust, 79, of Mocksville, N.C., departed from life the morning of Sunday September 4th, 2022. Born March 29, 1943, in Kannapolis, NC to the late Ernest Hector Humphrey and Amanda Mae Brindle Humphrey, she was the fourth of five children. In addition to her parents, Alethea was preceded in death by her brother, Johnny. She is survived by her loving husband, George of 55 years of marriage and two daughters, Anna Faust of Winston Salem, NC and Mary Ferguson (Frank) of Mooresville, NC, two grandchildren Ashley Ferguson and Zachary Ferguson, two sisters, Zelia Cline of Raleigh, NC and Sandy Yarbrough (Charles) of Lexington, NC, and one brother Joel Humphrey (Nancy) of Mt. Pleasant, NC.

Mrs. Faust graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School, Mars Hill College, and Appalachian State University. She earned her Master of Arts degree in Elementary Education at Gardner Webb University. Alethea loved seizing the “teachable moment”, which she did for 35 years at Kernersville Elementary School and home schooling her grandchildren after her retirement. She was an active member of the Mocksville Master Gardener’s Club who was always ready to show off her beautiful flowers in her many open gardens as she rattled off their botanical names. An active faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church for over 40 years, Mrs. Faust believed the only way to Heaven was through the Father, Christ Jesus, being her Lord and Savior.

Alethea will be remembered for her love for God, enormous faith and servant’s heart. She was all about her family, ever faithful to her husband and two girls. She was a loving mother and best friend to her children. Her kindness and servant’s heart were evident to all who knew her.

A memorial service, officiated by Dr. Gary Chapman, will be held Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 3:00 P.M., at Calvary Baptist Church, 134 S. Peace Haven Road, Winston Salem, NC. The family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M until 3:00 P.M. prior to the memorial service.

She lived by John 14:6 “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” Amen and Hallelujah!