Long

Douglas Carl “Doug” Long, 72, of Winston-Salem, NC passed away peacefully Friday, September 9, 2022.

A native of Forsyth County, NC, Doug was the husband of 49 years to Patricia Ann Davis Long and the son of the late Grady Duemont Long and Rachel Shaver Long McKnight, who survives.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia; mother, Rachel; daughter, Kellie Long; son, David Long and wife, Nobleza; ten grandchildren; two great grandchildren; three brothers, Duane Long and wife, Diane, Dennis Long and wife, Wanda, and Tim Long and wife, Dana; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, Doug was preceded in death by his son, Brian Long.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held 12:00PM Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Oaklawn Baptist Church, with Pastor Jay Boyce and Jim Saul officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, 3250 High Point Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. The family will greet friends from 10:30AM to 11:45AM Saturday prior to the service at the church.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.piercejeffersonfh.com

Memorial contributions may be made to Oaklawn Baptist Church, 3250 High Point Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107.