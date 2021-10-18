Soucek

Soucek, Jo Ann Smith, 89, of Mechanicsville, formerly of Harrisonburg, Virginia went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 18, 2021. Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Mildred Smith. She is survived by her husband, Frank Soucek; her daughter, Sandra Soucek; daughter, Tina Michael and son-in-law, William Michael; and son, Ted Soucek; grandchildren, Matthew Michael and Meredith Halvorson; great-granddaughters, Hannah Michael, Sawyer Halvorson, and Bryn Halvorson; her lifelong friend and sister, Linda Baker; and many other cherished family and friends. Jo grew up in Kernersville, North Carolina where her claim to fame was to be chosen as Miss Kernersville. She loved anything to do with North Carolina. She went on to college at UNC-Greensboro and earned a bachelor of science in home economics. Her first job was as a home economist with VEPCo where she met her husband. She later majored in geology at JMU and earned a masters of education in secondary administration and supervision. Teaching was Jo’s God-given gift. She taught her father how to read when she was eleven years old. She taught science at Forest Glen High School in Suffolk, earth science in Harrisonburg High School, and then retired as the assistant principal of Thomas Harrison Junior High. Teaching went hand in hand with her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. She taught many Sunday school classes and enjoyed leading and participating in Bible study. She loved all kinds of music and especially worshipping in song at church. In 2015, she wrote an autobiographic book titled Get Over Yourself. She was a member of Harrisonburg First Church of the Brethren. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27, at Broadus Memorial Baptist Church, 5351 Pole Green Road, Mechanicsville, Va 23116. A graveside service will be held the following week at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 4 at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens, 3289 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, Va 22801. Online condolences may be registered at virginiacreamate.com.