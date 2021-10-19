James

KERNERSVILLE – Walter Martin “Bunny” James, 82, passed away October 19, 2021 at his home.

He was born on May, 4 1939 in Forsyth County to Cody Martin and Maymie Southern James. He was a loving, generous, and hard-working family man and a friend to many. His knowledge, guidance and humor were the foundation of his family.

Walter was known as “Bunny” or “Pa” to his family. He was also known as “Candy Man” to many others because of the candy he would give out. Walter served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1960 and retired from the Roadway Trucking Company in Kernersville in 1995. He played baseball while attending Walkertown High School, in the Army and for several more years after his military service. Walter was a huge sports fan and did not miss any of his grandchildren’s games. He loved NASCAR racing, gardening, saltwater fishing, and spending time with family at “Nana and Pa’s” beach home. Walter enjoyed family Rook nights and was notorious for finding a way to successfully “Moon It” when he and his partner were behind in the card game.

He knew no strangers and would engage in a conversation with anyone about anything. He enjoyed sitting in front of the 1 Stop Food Store on Vance Road, talking with his neighborhood buddies, employees, and customers.

In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Nancy Shropshire James; brothers, Gene and Charles James; and sisters, Eliza Ann James, and Evie Mae Isley. Surviving are two daughters, Sharon Alderman (Scott), and Debra Chandler; six grandchildren, Jeremy Everidge, Ryan Everidge (Sarah), Matthew Everidge (Gabby), Kristen Alderman, Kayla Alderman, and Chase Alderman; two great grandchildren, Katie and Mason; sisters Margaret McCuiston, Mary Carter, Sara Lou Edwards; several nieces and nephews including a special nephew and fishing buddy, Kenny Carter (Rhonda).

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Don McGee officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 12:30 – 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Piney Grove Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department, P O Box 338, Kernersville, NC 27285. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com