Hendley

Robert “Michael” Hendley, 65, of Kernersville, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 13, 2021 in his home.

Michael was born May 12, 1956 in Durham NC. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed working at O’Reilly Auto Parts as a parts delivery driver. He loved music, fishing and his favorite sports of hockey, Nascar racing, Carolina basketball and was a Steelers fan. Michael was a humble man with a loving spirit and will be missed by his family, numerous friends and his co-workers.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Robert “Bobby” Pynes Hendley of Durham, NC and sister, Kristie Gillians of Kernersville, NC.

He is survived by his son, Rob Hendley of Kernersville; parents, Kittie Ann and Gerald Gillians; sisters, Joni Harrison and Jenny Tilley; brothers-in-law, Ricky Harrison and Earl Jr Tilley; neph-ews, Daniel Harrison, Phillip Harrison and Jeremy Tilley; nieces, Sunni Weatherly and Crystal Wilson and many great nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins that were very special to him.

A celebration of Michael’s life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Belews Creek Cowboy Church officiated by Dr. Chris Holland of The Father’s House of Indianapolis, IN. The interment of ashes will be held after the service.

If you wish to send any condolences or flowers, please send them to Belews Creek Cowboy Church, 7505 Preston Road, Belews Creek, NC 27009.

