Lako

KERNERSVILLE – Corena Idol Lako, 87, entered into the immediate presence of the Lord on Thursday morning, October 21, 2021. She was born December 6, 1933, in Guilford County to Burley F. and Sarah Smith Idol. Corena worked for many years at Forsyth County Health Department and Baptist Hospital.

After retiring she enjoyed traveling and volunteer work at A Room at the Inn and Holy Cross Catholic Church. Corena was a founding member of Holy Cross Parish and devoted to her church family. More than anything Corena loved being Nana to her grandchildren and great grandchild. She loved her family and enjoyed getting together with friends and family. She was a long-time consultant with Mary Kay Cosmetics and enjoyed sharing her passion for the product with others.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters, Buck, Jack, Estil, Billy, Boots, Cricket, Iris Alley, Dot Teague, Ruby Knight, and Laura Musten.

She is survived by daughters Debbie Boyan (Kenneth) and Donna Walker (Joe) and son Jerry Lako. Grandchildren Kyle Boyan (Sara Catherine), George Taylor Boyan (Steph), Bethany Millsap Myers (Amber), Courtney Millsap Duggins (Sam), great granddaughter Jordynn and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Noah Carter officiating. Visitation will be 2:00 – 2:45 p.m. with the family at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to A Room at the Inn, PO Box 13936, Greensboro, NC 27417; or Holy Cross Catholic Church, 616 S. Cherry Street, Kernersville, NC 27284.