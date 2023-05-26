Smith

Larry Allen Smith, 67, of Lexington, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023, at his home.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mr. Smith was born September 19, 1955, in Silver Creek, New York, to Richard Norman Smith and Barbara Hebeisen Smith. Being a Vietnam Era Veteran, he proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for six years and the New York Army National Guard for three years. Larry was a member of the Gold Prospecting Miners Association and was also an avid outdoor shooter. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Surviving are his wife, Andrea Lee Lewis Smith of the home; three daughters, Melissa Smith (Tyler Premo) of Lexington, Lori McArthur (Christopher) of New York, Sara Smith (Kaleb Mason) of New York; one brother, Kerry Smith (Sandy) of Pennsylvania; one uncle, Tom Hebeisen of New York; eight grandchildren, Leah (Mike), Mariah (Josh), Hope, Felicia, Kyle, Amelia, Juniper, and Rory; and two great-grandchildren, Annalise and Archer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516

