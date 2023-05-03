Bednar

Colfax–Dr. Tamatha Michelle Brown Bednar, a beloved nurse practitioner, and palliative care specialist, passed away on May 3, 2023, at the age of 55. She was born in Winston-Salem, NC, to the late Homer and Hester Rhoda Keen Brown.

She leaves her loving husband and companion of 27 years, Robert Bednar, at home and her stepson Christopher (Toni) of Massachusetts. In addition, her sister-in-law Kim Tucci (David) of Tennessee; father-in-law Bob of Florida; two sisters, Lynn Rathbone and Donna Brown of western NC, and nieces and nephews.

Michelle’s passion for caring for animals and people led her to nursing. Michelle completed her Master of Science in Nursing from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro as a Nurse Practitioner. She subsequently completed her Doctor of Nursing Practice at Vanderbilt University in 2012, including induction into the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. Michelle found her niche in working with advanced heart failure patients, including sub-investigator for heart failure research. Michelle’s unique way of communicating with patients with life-limiting illnesses and their families led her to transition to palliative medicine, where she could focus on quality end-of-life care and support for their families.

Michelle was also a passionate animal lover, starting as a veterinarian tech caring for all types of animals while completing high school at North Forsyth High School. She was especially fond of caring for cats and horses, though any critter would receive the same loving care. All of her pets, including horses and ponies, were “rescued.” Michelle volunteered at a local horse rescue organization, Horse Education and Rescue Organization. She was a lifetime member advocating and caring for abused, neglected, and abandoned equines.

Michelle never met a stranger, constantly engaging them with a smile, warm gestures, and gratitude. She will be missed by many but will forever remain in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in memory of to Horse Education and Rescue Organization, HERO, POB 11045, Winston-Salem, NC 27116.

Friends and family can offer online condolences at www.salemfh.com

A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.