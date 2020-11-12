Smith

Oak Ridge – Mrs. Betty Sue Tilley Smith, 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her home. She was born on September 28, 1936 in Guilford County to the late William Valner Tilley and Mattie Geneva Tilley.

Betty was a housewife and mother who touched so many people with her loving and caring personality.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Argie Clinton Smith and two brothers, Francis Tilley and Wayne Tilley.

Surviving is one daughter, Karen Smith, of the home; three brothers, Donald Tilley (Edna), David Tilley (Mary Ann), Gary Tilley (Barbara); and lots of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Hospice and all of Betty’s friends and family (especially her brothers for their support) as well as a special friend, Linda Watson.

A private family funeral service for Betty will be held. Due to limitations for public gatherings at this time, there will be no formal visitation. Friends are welcome to come, without the family present, to sign the register and view Mrs. Smith from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm Monday, November 16, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.