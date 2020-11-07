Reel

Goldis Staron Starling Reel passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 after a very brief illness, surrounded by her children. Born on March 21, 1942 to Janie Gold and Robert Belvin Starling, Goldis and her brother Leo were raised in Greenville, North Carolina. In 1960 she met her husband, John Calvin Reel, Jr., and her life was forever changed. Goldis and John were married in 1962 and welcomed three children over the next ten years. Life took them to Michigan and Virginia before finally settling back in North Carolina.

Goldis was full of adventure from her earliest days and this bold spirit continued throughout her life. She was a licensed realtor, a certified postmaster, and a certified teacher. Goldis had a deep passion for helping others, impacting so many lives during her 30+ years as an educator. Her classrooms were full of laughter and energy as Goldis nurtured curiosity in every child that crossed her doorway. She loved every child as her own and had a special way of making each person feel like they were her favorite.

Family was everything to Goldis. She had a deep passion for genealogy and maintained a treasure of family artifacts that have been collected over 150 years. Goldis is preceded in death my many beloved family members, including her parents, husband John, brother Leo Starling (and his wife Evelyn), beloved cousin Joyce Worthington and mother in love Maezell Reel.

Goldis’s greatest legacy was her family. She is survived by her three children: daughters Cynthia Reel and Melanie Reel Pulliam (Ben) of Kernersville, NC and son John Michael Reel (Jennifer) of Raleigh, NC. She also leaves behind her two precious grandchildren: Cassidy Pulliam and Olivia Pulliam of Kernersville, and her beloved rescue dog Jaycee.

Goldis was truly one of a kind. She loved horseback riding, crafting, gardening, reading, painting, puzzles, any opportunity to do something with family and any opportunity to do for others. To know her was to love her.

The family has elected a private cremation at this time. We are planning a celebration of life in the spring of 2021 around Goldis’s birthday and look forward to sharing memories of our beloved mother, grandmother and friend at that time.

In lieu of flowers, donations are kindly requested to Goldis’s favorite animal rescue: Carolina Poodle Rescue. Donations can be made online at www.carolinapoodlerescue.org/donate or mailed directly to Carolina Poodle Rescue, 6705 Union Highway, Pacolet, SC 29372.

