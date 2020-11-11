Lunsford

Winston-Salem – Ms. Clementine Vernon Lunsford, 77, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House. Her passing reminds us that angels are watching over us. Clementine’s friends and family are comforted knowing that she has rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings. She was born on March 26, 1943 in Rockingham County to Jessie Oliver and Sarah Jane Tilley Vernon. Clementine was a member of Harvest Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. Clementine was a compassionate spirit whose passion was caring for others, especially her family. She enjoyed drawing, singing, and writing poetry and sharing those gifts with others. She loved her family and was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, Clementine was preceded in death by her brother, Glenn Vernon. She is survived by two children, Jesse Lunsford and Angela Jumper; two grandchildren, Krystal Jumper and Kyle Carlan; three brothers, James Vernon, Alden Vernon (Jean), Tony Vernon; one sister Mary Louise Hester; and three special nieces.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House for their care and support during this difficult time.

With social distancing observed and masks required, a graveside service for Clementine will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Mount Gur Cemetery in Kernersville. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com .