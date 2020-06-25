Small Business Saturday

After the hustle and bustle of Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, support local businesses in downtown Kernersville and get into the spirit of Christmas during Small Business Saturday on Saturday, November 28.

On this particular Saturday, the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce will kick off the day with a pancake breakfast at the Kernersville Farmers Market, sponsored by Savage Roasters, LLC and Kyle’s Coffee, two coffee businesses in downtown Kernersville.

