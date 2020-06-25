9 P.M. Routine

Last month, the Kernersville Police Department introduced the local community to a national campaign on social media, entitled the “9 P.M. Routine,” in the hopes of preventing vehicle and home break-ins.

Today, they continue to encourage residents to follow the campaign’s main objectives, which encourage everyone to make sure their homes and cars are locked up tight every night by 9 p.m. For more, see the Thursday, November 5, 2020 edition.