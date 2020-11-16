Young

Mrs. Roberta “Bobbi” Marie Huntoon Young, 74, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Hospice Home at High Point.

Bobbi was born in Yonkers, NY on March 23, 1946 to the late Robert W. Huntoon and Margaret Colgan Huntoon.

Bobbi was the love of Robert’s life! She was a professional businesswoman and we worked for the same company and she was the only one from her division who could handle this retired NCO. She made many friends and was highly respected throughout the business world. She enjoyed life, a good laugh and loved her family. She also loved our family dogs. Bobbi made many friends and special lifelong friends as well. One of her dear friends from Germany, it was a relationship that quickly turned into us having a second family in Germany. I Love You Bobbi, you know I always will. Love Robert!

Bobbi is survived by her husband of 33 years, Robert J. Young U.S.A.F. ret NCO; sister, Margaret Podstupka of NY; nieces, Lori, Pam, Gail, Maggie and also her beloved dog, Sarah.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00 until 6:00 p.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service at 1015 Eastchester Drive in High Point. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Southern Siberian Rescue, P.O. Box 98601, Raleigh, NC 27624-8601 or to: Full Moon Farm Wolfdog Sanctuary, P.O. Box 1374, Black Mountain, NC 28711-1374.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cumbyfuneral.com.