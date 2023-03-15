Shields

Barbara Weavil Shields, 80, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Salem Kidney Center. She was born in Davidson County on March 13, 1943, to the late Harrison and Bernice Weavil. Barbara was a kind woman who treated everyone as family. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, and being outdoors. She was also very attached to her two cats, Lucy and Ethel. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Shields; Daughter, Donna Elizabeth Shields Hardy; and brother Kenneth Weavil.

Left to cherish her memory are two brothers, Steve and Robert Weavil, as well as Son-in-law Leslie Hardy (Tonya).

There will be a graveside service to honor Barbara’s memory at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 17, 2023, in the Union Cross Moravian Church Graveyard. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union Cross Moravian Church at 4295 High Point Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.