Mabe

Claude Henry Mabe, 96, of Kernersville, NC, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

A native of Oak Ridge, NC, Claude was the husband of the late Emily Arlene Nance Mabe and the son of Roy B. Mabe and Martha Esther Osborne Mabe, both deceased. Claude resided at Countryside Manor, Stokesdale, NC for the past year and a half. He worked for Adams-Millis and Sara Lee for over 40 years.

Survivors include his daughter, Martha Mabe Wagner and husband, Steve of Kernersville, NC; son, Melvin Mabe of Kernersville, NC; granddaughter, Amy Wagner Graham and husband, Bri-an of Midway, NC; great grandchildren, Caleb Graham and wife, Katie, Morgan Graham Brown and husband, Clayton, and Allison Graham; one sister, Oneita “Tink” Nelson; and two sisters-in-law, Peggy Twiddy, and Carolyn Mabe.

In addition to his wife and parents, Claude was preceded in death by two brothers, Roy Mabe, and James Allen Mabe; and two sisters, Betty Mastin, and Margaret Estaleen Macy.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 3:00PM Monday, March 20, 2023, at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Michael Gates and Rev. Brian Graham officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory, Kernersville, NC. The family will greet friends from 2:00PM to 3:00PM Monday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Friends and family may offer online condolences at www.piercejeffersonfh.com

The family would like to offer a special thank you to Dr. Sommany Weber, Greg Robins, P.A., and nurses, Jessica and Taylor at Kernersville Medical Center for their excellent care.