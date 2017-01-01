House fire with fatality

On Sunday, March 4 at 3:09 p.m., the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department (KFRD) responded to Clematis Way for a reported carbon monoxide detector alarm.

The KFRD said when fire crews arrived on the scene, they found a low level of carbon monoxide at a residence. While investigating the source of carbon monoxide, the KFRD said crews observed conditions at 522 Clematis Way that indicated the possibility of a fire in the residence. Upon entry into the residence, crews determined a fire had occurred, but was out.

During a search of the residence, a deceased victim was located. The victim has been identified as Kenda Anne Richards, 57, of 522 Clematis Way, the KFRD reported.

The Kernersville Police Department, KFRD, and NC Office of State Fire Marshal are jointly investigating this incident. This investigation is ongoing; anyone with information is asked to contact the KFRD’s Fire Marshal’s office at 336-564-1928.