Shears

Gail Phipps Shears passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House in Winston-Salem on February 24, 2022 at the age of 82. Born April 20, 1939 in Forsyth County to the late Addie B. Phipps and George Clinton Phipps, Gail retired from Sara Lee (Hanes Brands) in 1999 after more than 25 years of service as a 3rd shift supervisor.

Gail was outgoing, hardworking, and quick-witted. A life-long resident of Kernersville, Gail was known around town and was friends with everyone she met. She loved and was beloved by her community – always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. Gail’s wit and humor left everyone with a smile. She spent her retirement caring for her beloved grandchildren, taking day trips with her husband, and cooking/gardening. If you stopped by Gail’s house, you left with a laugh and a full stomach.

In addition to her parents, Gail was preceded in death by her husband Norman Henry Shears, son Mickey Broadstreet, son Rickie Broadstreet, grandson Brandon Gray, and granddaughter Laurie B. White. Surviving children include Barry Broadstreet (Holly), Donnie Broadstreet, Mitch Shears (Beverly), Todd Shears (Karen), and April Gray. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Brian Broadstreet, Melissa Broadstreet, Emily Broadstreet, Elizabeth Broadstreet, Sonny Broadstreet, Caitlin Broadstreet, Grady Shears, Dustin Ellington, Whitney Dixon, Matthew Shears, and Brittany Gray.

The family will receive guests Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 1-2pm at First Christian Church in Kernersville, NC, with a service to follow officiated by Rev. Matt Shears and Dr. Pete Kunkle. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House in Winston-Salem. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com.