Forfar

William Charles Forfar, Jr., 67, went to be with our Lord and Jesus on February 17th, 2022, after a long illness. Bill was born to the late William Forfar, Sr., and Margaret White Forfar on April 22, 1954, in Hudson County, New Jersey. Bill was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Bill fought the good fight and will be sadly missed. Bill retired from ABF Freight in Kernersville early due to an injury at ABF. He was preceded in death by his loving parents; William Forfar, Sr., and Margaret White Forfar, his brother, Paul, and son, Joseph Anthony Forfar. His surviving family members include his wife, Kathleen Foley Forfar, son, Billy, daughter, Marissa Erin, daughter-in-law, Jessica Ermerio Forfar, grandchildren; Mariah, Nick, Mason, Logan, and Lucas Forfar, nephew, Sean Forfar, many nieces and nephews, and his two best friends; Mike Stewart and Ron Shrewsbury (Jeb). Memorial service arrangements to follow. Friends may contact the family at 336-314-0043. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com