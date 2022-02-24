Ferrieri, IV

Frank Peter Ferrieri, IV, 78, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Thursday, February 24, 2022.

A native of Mahopac, NY, Frank was the husband of Nancy Marie Brauneisen Ferrieri and the son of Frank Peter Ferrieri, III and Frances Romash Ferrieri, both deceased. Frank was a disabled veteran of the U.S. Army serving as a Sergeant in the Big Red One Division during the Vietnam War. After returning home from his military service, Frank was the owner/operator of Buds B.B.C. Oil Company, Mahopac, NY.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy of the home; three children, Brian P. Ferrieri of Mahopac, NY, Tracey L. McCorkle and husband, Donovan of Kernersville, NC, and Christopher S. Ferrieri of Wasilla, AK; five grandchildren, Kendall Record and husband Tanner, Hunter Ferrieri, Brianna Ferrieri, Connor Ferrieri, and Milana Ferrieri; one great granddaughter, Claire Record; and five siblings, Joe Ferrieri and wife, Margie, Raymond Ferrieri and wife, Linda, Patty Tarter and husband, Rodney, Nancy Ferrieri, and Lisa Wildman and husband, Casey.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held 11:00AM Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel. The family will greet friends from 10:00AM to 11:00AM Tuesday prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, 251 N. Main St. #116, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.