Masks ending in schools

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) Board of Education voted Tuesday night to lift the current mask requirement for students and staff across the district, but the decision was not unanimous nor did it come with a majority of support from those attending the meeting.

The vote was 6-2 in favor of making masking optional in all WS/FCS school buildings and facilities effective Monday, Feb. 28. For more, see the Thursday, February 24, 2022 edition.