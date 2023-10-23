Sexton

Mrs. Edna Mae McKinnon Sexton, 91, passed away on October 23, 2023. She was born on March 9, 1932, to the late Carl Stuart McKinnon and Edith Mae Poole McKinnon. Edna was a lifelong member of Joylight Bap-tist Church and most recently Community Baptist Church. Left to cherish all the precious memories are her hus-band of 71 years, Floyd Sexton and their children, Shirley Peele and husband Wayne of Kernersville, Steve Sexton and wife Susan of Mt. Airy and Mark Sexton and wife Sherri of Cana, Va. Edna had seven grandchil-dren, and thirteen great-grandchildren: Melanie Page (Bud) and daughters Chloe and Ella, Jessica Shouse (Rick), and daughters Daygan, Kelby and Mallory. Amy Mullin (Art) and daughter Adella and son Owen. Amanda Sparks (Billy) and daughters Mia and Kate, Daniel Sexton, Christopher Sexton (deceased) and daugh-ter Mikayla Kieswetter and her mother Kim Cochran Kieswetter. Brittani Busby (deceased) is survived by her husband Brian Busby and three daughters Emilia, Madelyn and Rosalee. Edna is also survived by her sister Francis Casstevens, and sister-in-law Imogene Burris McKinnon along with several nieces and nephews. In ad-dition to her parents, Edna was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Earlie McKinnon and wife Imogene, her brother Marvin McKinnon, and her brother-in-law, the Rev. Jack Casstevens. A funeral service will be held for Edna at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at Community Baptist Church, at 644 Haystack Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030 with Rev. Brad Quesinberry and Rev. Fred Hawks officiating. Inter-ment to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will take place one hour prior from 10:00-11:00 AM at the Community Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will be meeting at 187 Sexton Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017, or to Community Baptist Church, c/o Pam Sewell, 198 Delaware Avenue, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Service of Mount Airy is serving the Sexton family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.