Harrison

Kernersville – Mrs. Marian Edwards Harrison, 75, passed away on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. She was born on March 1, 1948, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Howard Cornelius and Naomi Johnson Edwards. Marian was a member of Sedge Garden United Methodist Church. She was involved in mission work where she helped make clothes for children. She was a great cook and she loved to read. Marian also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and loved her dogs, Katie and Babe. Marian was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, Marian was preceded in death by her loving husband, James “Jim” Harrison. She is survived by her two children, Michelle Woodyard (husband, Steve) and John David Harrison (wife, Monica): and five grandchildren, Scott and Sam Woodyard, and Lawrence, Molly, and Jim Harrison.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org/donate) or Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Shriners Hospitals for Children, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394 (www.shrinerschildren.org). Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.