Ray Franklin Manuel

November 6, 1924 – October 23, 2023

A quiet man with a determined spirit, Ray was born in Kernersville to Andrew and Viola K. Manuel on November 6, 1924, and went home to be with his Savior Jesus Christ on October 23, 2023.

He received his elementary and part of his high school education at the Junior Order United American Orphans Home in Lexington. (It is now the American Children’s Home). He was there from September 1931 until 1940 when he returned to Kernersville to live with his aunt Mrs. Priscilla Walker. He graduated from Kernersville High School in 1943 and joined the U.S. Navy. After serving in W.W.II he returned to Kernersville and married his high school sweetheart, Gladys Collins.

Ray and Gladys were married over 52 years and raised their two daughters in the Kernersville area. Ray was a machinist and worked in local textile mills. He enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling (especially to the beach) and family time. He was a member of the Kernersville Friends Meeting earlier in life and later attended Loves Methodist Church in Walkertown until health issues prevailed.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife, Gladys; his grandson, Allen Carnes; an infant sister, Martha; brother, Walter Manuel; and second wife, Nancy Young.

Survivors include his daughters, Nadine (Bob) Reed, and Patricia M. Bennett; granddaughter, Amy Carnes; great granddaughters, Miranda White, and Leaisha Smith; sister, Eva M. Younts; one great-great granddaughter; and several distant cousins.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11:00AM Friday, October 27, 2023, at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel with Pastor Rick LeBaube officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Gur Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 10:00AM to 11:00AM Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Robert Bruton Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Kathy C. Berrier, CEO, American Children’s Home, P.O. Box 1288, Lexington, NC 27293.

