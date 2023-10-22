Atkins

KERNERSVILLE – Reba Macy Atkins, 86, passed away Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Kernersville Medical Center. Reba was born on March 7, 1937 in Forsyth County to Julius and Vera Lemar Macy. Reba was lovingly known as “Granny” to all of her family. She loved shopping and eating out with her brothers and sisters. Reba loved her job and working with the public and was always ready for a game of Chinese Checkers.

In addition to her parents, Reba was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Atkins; one son; two sisters; and one brother.

Surviving are four children, Barry Atkins, Mark Atkins, Rita Bowling, and Kelvin Atkins; eight grandchildren, Miranda Niedermaier, Danna Bowling, Michael Atkins, Jeffrey Atkins, Bradley Atkins, Kimberly Pinnix, Lisa Atkins-Williams, and Destiny Bowling; great grandchild, Landen Hayden and 27 other great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; two sisters, Vivian Venable and Shirley Fox, (Ken); two brothers, Gary Macy (Beverly) and Randy Macy; several nieces and nephews; and her special canine companion, Jessie.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, October 26, 2023 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Terry Venable officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.