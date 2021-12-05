Sell

Robert Alvin Sell, Sr., 85, of Walkertown, NC passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

A native of Walkertown, NC, Robert was the husband of 52 years to the late, Patricia Fulk “Trish” Sell and the son of William W. “Bill” Sell and Mary Elizabeth Westmoreland Sell, both deceased. Robert was many things to many people, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfa-ther, but his most important relationship is with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Survivors include his son, Robert Alvin Sell, Jr. and wife, Kendell of Simpsonville, SC; daughter, Robin Sell Hancock and husband, Jerry of Walkertown, NC; four grandchildren, Jeremy Han-cock, John Sell and wife, Ashley, Joseph Sell and wife, Angela, and Kari Sell Rice and husband, Matthew; eight great grandchildren, Salem Sell, Aaron Sell, Owen Rice, Aletheia Sell, Eli Sell, Maxwell Rice, Emma Rice, and David Sell; and brother, Henry Sell and wife, Nancy.

In addition to his wife and parents, Robert was preceded in death by his sister, Julia Sell Long.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held 11:00AM Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Oak Grove Moravian Church with Pastor David Berrier officiating. Entombment will follow at the Gardens of Memory Walkertown Mausoleum. The family will greet friends from 10:00AM to 11:00AM Wednesday prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of donor’s choice.