Jenks

Richard (Rick) W. Jenks, 72 of Kernersville, NC, formerly of New London, CT passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, November 28. He was born Dec 8, 1948 in New London, CT, son of the late Richard R. Jenks & Mary E. McKown Jenks.

Raised in New London, he graduated from the New London High School in 1967. He attended Porter & Chester Technical School for computer aided drafting tool design.

Rick was also active in the Army National Guard for 10 years.

He is survived by his wife, Karen P Jenks, married 46 years. His 2 sons and their wives; Brent & Jackie Jenks, of South Windsor, CT. Ty & Deana Jenks of Kernersville, NC. His 3 grandchildren: Brent Jr and Zachary Jenks, and Piper Williamson. Rick is also survived by his sister Ann LaSalle & husband Charles LaSalle of Walpole, MA. In addition, Rick is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Besides his love for his family and friends, Rick enjoyed car shows, cruise nights, the occasional stock car races and the drag strip races.

With his methodical process and paying attention to detail, he enjoyed small wood working projects around the house. He lived and loved life. There was never a day without a smile on his face or hearing a classic Dad joke.

A celebration of life to follow at a later date.