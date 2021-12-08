Eller

Rev. Neal Edwin Eller, Sr. 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at his home. He was born on April 19, 1931 in Iredell County to Thomas Irl and Bertha Sherrill Eller. After high school, Neal earned his undergraduate degree at Gardner Webb College and Wake Forest University. He earned his Master of Divinity Degree from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. Neal’s home church was Bethel Baptist Church in Statesville. He served as pastor at Society Baptist Church, Cool Springs, NC; Berry’s Grove Baptist Church, Timberlake, NC; Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Asheville, NC; Union Grove Baptist Church, Oak Ridge, NC; Diamond Hill Baptist Church, Statesville, NC; and Bethany Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, NC. In retirement, he continued to serve multiple churches as an Interim Pastor. At the time of his passing, Neal was a member of Union Cross Baptist Church. Neal loved all sports, but especially The Wake Forest University Demon Deacons and the Atlanta Braves. He also enjoyed golfing and fishing. Neal was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, Neal was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Faye Bolick Eller; his granddaughter, Christina Reynolds; and eight siblings.

He is survived by his three children: Neal Eller, Jr. (wife, Cherri) of Raleigh, NC; Tina Eller Reynolds (husband, Pat), of Kernersville, NC; Dr. Thomas Eller (wife, Kelly), of Lizella, GA; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. A memorial service for Rev. Eller will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Union Cross Baptist Church. Online condolences may also be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.