Joyner

Diane Lee Joyner, 91, passed away on December 7, 2021 at Well Spring Retirement Home. She was the only child of Joseph and Violet Lee of Winston-Salem born on March 19, 1930. She attended public schools culminating in her graduation from R.J. Reynolds High School in 1947 where she was Vice President and Salutatorian of her class. It was at Reynolds High that she met the love of her life and the Class Valedictorian, Sam Joyner, of Kernersville, NC.

Upon graduation, Diane matriculated to Duke University (Trinity College) where she majored in sociology. Diane took on several leadership positions during her college years and was on the Court of the Annual Azalea Festival in Wilmington, NC. She was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority and President of the Campus YWCA. She graduated in 1951 and soon after married Sam Joyner. After the arrivals of a daughter, Lee (1954) and Samuel Jr. (1957), the Joyner family moved permanently to Greensboro where Sam began a medical practice which eventually became Guilford Medical Associates.

After the birth of their last child (Ashley), they built their final house and settled into a life of service to the community of Greensboro. Diane helped start Irving Park United Methodist Church, served in various offices at Preservation Greensboro, and served on the boards of the American Red Cross, American Lung Association, and County Medical Auxiliary. She was a volunteer tutor at Archer and Cone Schools. She had a particular and enduring interest in the Blandwood Guild which she served as a docent, President and as an Honorary Life Member.

She was a pillar at Irving Park Methodist Church where she was a Sunday School Teacher, choir member and Honorary Life Member of the United Methodist Women. Diane’s hobbies were reading, bridge, and trips to the beach.

She lavished her pride, energy and love on her family. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Reverend Samuel Balfour Joyner and wife Druid Joyner of Charleston, SC, Lee Joyner Gallien and husband Dr. Louis Bertrand Gallien, Jr. of Greensboro and Ashley Joyner Hase and husband Steven VanMeter Hase of Greensboro; grandchildren, Samuel Joyner, III, Thomas, Meriwether, Mia, Saralee, Christian, Libby, Wesley, Peter and Andrew; and great grandchildren, Fitzhugh, Byers, Patrick, Thomas and Nan.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to any of the following agencies: Preservation Greensboro, 447 W. Washington St. Greensboro, NC 27401, Irving Park United Methodist Church, 1510 W. Cone Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27408 or Teamwork Ministries/City of Hope, Tanzania, HopeCo., Box 4001, Martinsville, VA 24115.

A funeral service will be at Irving Park United Methodist Church at 2PM on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.