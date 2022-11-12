Schoessler

Patricia (Patsy) Elliott Schoessler, 83, passed away November 12, 2022 in Lewisville, Texas. A native of Kernersville, Patsy was the wife of Clayton (Clay) Schoessler, of Lewisville, and the youngest child of the late Baxter and Flora Barrow Roberson.

Patsy was a people person and worked primarily in accounting and sales, where in addition to helping with her sons’ businesses, she enjoyed working with Fleet Landing and Stein Mart in Jacksonville, FL. She loved to travel, and lived at different times in Illinois, Florida and Texas, in addition to Winston Salem.

Patsy is survived by her husband, Clay, two sons, Steven (Kelly) and Dan (Lynette) Elliott, and stepdaughter Carla (Bryan) Grayson, stepson Calvin (Angela) Schoessler, and her beloved grandchildren, Jackson, Nathan, Laura, William, and Cara Schoessler.

In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her sister Jewell (Bill) Fulp, brothers Wade (Clara), Albert (Bernice), and B.F. (Dorothy) Roberson, and her first husband, Fred Elliott.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 10 at 2:30 pm at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory Chapel in Kernersville, NC. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Lamb of God Lutheran Church of Lewisville’s Freedom to Act campaign (www.log.org/freedom).