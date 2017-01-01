Powell

Judith Gale Knicely Powell, 79, of Kernersville, NC, formerly from Martinsburg, WV, passed away peacefully on 28 January in Sterling, VA.

The daughter of the late Lewis H. and Virginia E. Boyd Knicely, she grew up in Martinsburg, WV, where she also raised her children. A long-time member of the Calvary United Methodist Church in Martinsburg, her faith was a source of comfort.

A devoted grandmother, Judith moved to Kernersville, NC to be close to her grandchildren. She delighted in meeting new people and became an active member of the community, sharing her faith and enthusiasm with her friends at First Christian Church and Red Hat Society. She enjoyed family vacations with her grandchildren and was a huge supporter at their extracurricular activities.

Her proudest professional achievement was becoming a nurse. She took great pride in healing and comforting patients and their families as well as in mentoring new caregivers. She served with dedication as an Enterostomal Therapist and Registered Nurse at the VA Hospital in Martinsburg and actively supported the Wounded Warrior Project. She was the administrator of Paragon Rehab in Winston-Salem, and retired in 2011 as a nursing case manager at Medcost of Winston Salem, NC.

She graduated from Martinsburg High School, and received nursing degrees from WVU and Shepherd University, and an MBA from Frostburg University.

She will be remembered by her children, Russell W. and wife Holly A. Powell of Ashburn, VA and Gale L. and husband Andrew D. Huyett of Kernersville,NC; grandchildren, Nicole and husband Ben Avolis, Matthew Huyett, Natalie Huyett, Chloe Powell, and Ryan Powell; and great-granddaughter Salem Avolis; and many friends and colleagues.

Visitation hours begin at 12 on Saturday, 11 February at the Brown Funeral Home in Martinsburg, WV, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 1 pm with the Rev. Lynn Wilson presiding. Interment will be in Rosedale Cemetery, Martinsburg immediately following the service.

In her memory, the family requests contributions for: Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville, 636 Gralin St, Kernersville, NC 27284 www.shepctrkville.com/donate/.

