Owens

Walkertown – Mr. Kimrey Lee Owens, 70, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born on December 8, 1952 in Guilford County to Calvin Clark and Frances Hite Owens. Kim loved the Lord, he was a Christ centered man. He was a member of Crews United Methodist Church where he served on the Board of Trustees and was a Lay Delegate for the United Methodist Conference. For work, Kim was a self-employed photographer for twenty years and later was a school bus driver with the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools for fourteen years. He was a member of the Professional Photographers of NC and he attended many of their conferences. He was also a former board member of the Walkertown Fire Department. Kim enjoyed riding motorcycles, sail boating, watching NASCAR, ice hockey, and he had a love for music. But he really enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a perfectionist with an engineering mind who was tenderhearted and caring. Kim was outgoing and loved to tell stories. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be deeply missed by anyone who knew and loved him.

Kim was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Charlene McDaniel Owens; two sons, William Owens (wife, Christa) and Samuel Owens; one granddaughter, Emersyn Mae Owens; his sister, Kara Rich (husband, Eddie); one niece, Jessica Cosgriff (husband, Joe); and many special cousins and friends.

A funeral service for Kim will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, February 6, 2023, at Crews United Methodist Church with Rev. Ashley Crye and Rev. Gary Camp officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. Kim will be available to view one hour prior to the service however, the family will receive friends following the burial in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.