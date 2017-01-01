Scam alert

The Kernersville Police Department is warning residents about a recent scam that could seem legitimate to recipients thanks to a concerned citizen who was targeted.

Angela Christopherson contacted police after receiving a letter from the United States Postal Service this week through priority mail. The envelope contained a letter with a check for $3,761.23 attached, said Officer B. Jones of the KPD Community Engagement Team.

“If you read the letter, it appears to be legitimate, but this is a common scam,” Jones noted.

