Union Cross principal

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) Board of Education has named Javita Noel-Stockton as the principal of Union Cross Elementary School.

Noel-Stockton has been with WS/FCS since 2007 when she began as a middle school teacher at East Forsyth Middle School in Kernersville. In 2015, she became the assistant principal at Smith Farm Elementary School. While at Smith Farm, she served as the RISE Summer Camp Site Supervisor and was chosen to participate in the first UNCG Assistant Principal Leadership Academy sponsored by WS/FCS.

Noel-Stockton replaces Tricia Spencer. Her start date at Union Cross is still to be determined.