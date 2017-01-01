Riot plea deal

A Kernersville man pleaded guilty earlier this week in federal court to a misdemeanor for his participation in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6.

According to a nine-page plea agreement filed with the courts on Tuesday, Sept. 28, Anthony Joseph Scirica, 25, agreed to plead guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Scirica reportedly admitted to Judge Christopher Cooper during a remote hearing in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in Washington, DC that he entered the Capitol building and pushed past a police officer.

