Pumpkin patch

Main Street United Methodist Church (UMC) welcomes the community to purchase pumpkins from their annual pumpkin patch in order to continue funding of local organizations and ministries. The pumpkins will be delivered to the church on Saturday, October 2.

Main Street UMC Pumpkin Patch hours are Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 – 8 p.m. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, October 2 & 3, 2021 edition.