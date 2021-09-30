The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) reported Wednesday afternoon that a firearm was located on a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools campus.
According to an FCSO media release, information from a community member led to the recovery of a handgun from a student’s backpack at Paisley Middle School. A Winston-Salem police officer working on a related investigation located the student and secured the weapon without incident. No students or teachers were harmed, the FCSO reported.
Firearm confiscated
