Sapp

Louise Edwards Sapp passed away at the age of 94 on January 11, 2021 in Marietta, Georgia.

She was born January 27, 1926 to Felix Marvin and Alma Beatrice Edwards in her beloved hometown of Kernersville NC.

Louise was married to David Benjamin Sapp in 1950. He preceded her in death in 2001.

Louise was employed as a secretary at Main Street UMC in Kernersville NC from 1962 to 1985.

Louise had a quiet, servant’s heart. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, gardening, years of square dancing and cooking untold meals for those in need, particularly in her church.

Louise is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Judy Sapp, daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Fred Brown, grandchildren, Matthew Brown, Lauren Murphy, Jonathan Brown, Ben Sapp and Samuel Sapp. She was also blessed with great grandchildren, Luke, Hannah, Wesley, Ellie, Gunnar, Suki, Cobra and Freya.

A service will be planned at a later date.

‘Surely goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Ps 23:6

Please make any memorials to the Main Street UMC building fund.