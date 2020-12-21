Seff

Iris Anne Fitch Seff, 87, went to dance with her late husband, Seymour M. Seff, on December 21, 2020.

Iris was born on March 27, 1933 in Frederick, Maryland to the late Thomas Freeman Fitch and Rosealene Hoffman Fitch. In addition to her beloved Seymour, she was preceded in death by a son, Greg. Surviving family include her sister, Doris Scott of Austin Texas, and her cousin, Miri-am Troglin of Maryland.

In 1951, Iris graduated from the Phyllis Bell Modeling School in Washington, D.C. As a certi-fied color and fashion consultant, she began her career as a winner of numerous beauty titles, the most notable of which was being crowned Miss Washington D.C. in 1952 followed by the Miss America Pageant where she won the coveted title of Miss Congeniality and the Talent Award.

Iris was also a professional model, who for eighteen years, appeared in television commercials and served as an instructor for finishing and modeling schools throughout the United States. She also sang professionally on radio, television and in supper clubs. Her interest in health and nutri-tion led her to a later career in the health foods industry where she managed a health food store for eight years and spent five years as a health food sales representative serving stores all over Colorado and New Mexico.

Iris will long be remembered by her many friends through the United States for her sense of style and fashion, her love of a good joke, her ability to laugh at herself, and how much she loved a good Charades night with the Yaya’s!