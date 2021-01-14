Smith

Juadane Elsie Smith, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 14, 2021. Juadane was born April 5, 1932 to Elsie Parnell Smith and Koy Smith in Forsyth County, NC. Juadane, or “Grammy,” graduated from high school and Bowman Gray to become an X-Ray technician. These were just the least of her accomplishments. Grammy was a gifted craftswoman who taught others to make hats, painted, knitted, sewed, and baked Christmas sugar cookies that left her family scrambling for every last crumb. Her latest project was the completion of a lovely barn quilt, showcasing a beloved Moravian star. Her time was invested in the lives of her hus-band, Gary, her children and grandchildren. She attended dance recitals (while tapping her own toes in her 70’s), motorcycle races, school events, and scooter shows. If Grammy was asked to speak of her greatest accomplishment, undoubtedly, she would speak of those she is survived by: her husband, Gary of 65 years; two children, Shandi (Kevin) Kilbreth and Travis (Anne) Smith; seven grandchildren, Sarabeth Kilbreth, Anna (Jason) Caranci, Joseph (Sarah) Kilbreth, Peter (Caitlyn) Kilbreth, Nikolaus, Riley, and Catherine Smith. Also filling Grammy’s heart were ten great-grandchildren: Kellan Kilbreth, Eden, Harry, and Cosette Caranci, Charlotte, Amelia,and Abigail Kilbreth, Lily, Evie and Jackson Kilbreth. Grammy was truly a Proverbs 31 woman: “Her children rise up and bless her; her husband also, and he praises her, saying, “Many daughters have done nobly, but you excel them all.’” We love you and will miss you, but are looking forward to that great reunion day! OX OX! Private services were held. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com.