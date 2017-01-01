Kernersville News
The Champions In Motion (CIM) Karate Kernersville Dojo promoted two young men to the rank of Shodan,… [more]
Ten years after the overwhelmingly supported and emotionally driven Triad Flight of Honor, a new non-profit… [more]
Glenn High School freshman Elisabeth Dykes was asked to fulfill a pressing need for the Bobcat varsity… [more]
The Kernersville community lost one of its most beloved figures on Tuesday, March 16, with the passing… [more]
A memorial service will be held for Eleanor Hauser Ross on Sunday, May 23rd, at 3:00 PM at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church.
Previous post: Galboe
Next post: Wolfe