Wolfe

KERNERSVILLE – Bobby Willard Wolfe, 83, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Randolph Hospice House. Bobby was born on November 27, 1937 in Durham County to the late Woody Willard Wolfe and Goldie Pauline Ashley Wolfe. He served in the US Navy. Bobby was a lover of golf, music and the game of pool. He had a passion for helping others and was adored by his many friends and family. In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his Daughter, Renee Wolfe Justensen. Surviving are his daughter, Tara Wolfe Jones (Timmy); eight grandchildren, Elizabeth, Emily, Trevor, Bobbie, Brittany, Corey, Zachary and Joshua; 12 great grandchildren and two one the way; one great-great grandson; son-in-law Chuck Justensen; two sisters, Nancy Page (James) and Janice Rees (George); and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at First Christian Church of Kernersville with Dr. Pete Kunkle officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service on Friday at the church. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.Hayworth-Miller.com