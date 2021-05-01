Galboe

Kernersville – Mrs. Patricia T. Galboe, 87, loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away suddenly in her home on Saturday, May 1, 2021. She was born on April 29, 1934 in Fulton County, GA to Jesse T. and Clifford Astin Tant.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Robert J. Galboe, Sr. and a daughter, Judith Maree. Left to cherish her memory, are her children, R. Joseph Galboe, Jr., Kella Skinner, and Janet Wilmoth (Tim); grandchildren, Rachel Morse (Cory), Jessica Reep (Heath), Dani SaRossy (Peter), Nicole Reid (Chuck), Patrick Galboe (fiancé, Kaye Davis); and great grandchildren, Blake Skinner and Brandon Reep.

Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family in North Carolina and services will be held and conducted by Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Georgia. In lieu of flowers, please hang a bird feeder and enjoy the beauty of our feathered friends. They brought Patricia joy as she watched them play in the yard. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.