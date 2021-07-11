Robertson

Kernersville

05-Sep-1953 – 11-Jul-2021

Timothy Allison Robertson, 67, a lifelong resident of Kernersville, passed away in his sleep on Sunday, July 11th, 2021, in his home.

Tim was born on September 5th, 1953, in Forsyth County to Daniel Bernard Robertson and Rachel Elizabeth Perdue. He graduated from East Forsyth High School in 1971 and went on to earn an A.A.S. Degree in Environmental Science from Martin Technical Community College. After college, Tim had many opportunities to use his skills, but chose instead to stay in Kernersville and care for his mom and dad.

Tim worked many jobs over the years, but ultimately found a profession at Amp Incorporated (later, TYCO), where he received many accolades for the hard work he put in there. As a worker and provider at heart, Tim often pulled multiple weekend shifts to provide for his family and loved ones. Tim loved his family, especially his three children, and he made many personal sacrifices for them. Further, he never missed an opportunity to help others and give to those less fortunate.

Tim loved being outdoors and could often be found riding (or tinkering with) one of his many motorized “toys”. He loved animals and could never say “no” to taking-in a stray, abandoned, or injured creature. Over the years Tim had dogs, birds, cats, ferrets, squirrels, and owls. He loved music – listening/dancing to it, and playing it – on his banjos, guitars, or mandolin. Tim would take advantage of any opportunity to play his instruments with family, friends, or in front of his home church, Kernersville Friends Meeting.

Tim was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents (Chester Avery and Lula Irene Robertson), maternal grandparents (Archie Boyd and Dovie Belle Perdue), and parents.

Tim is survived by three children: Joshua Gray Robertson and wife Brooke of Lewisville, Jennifer Suzanne Belton of Lewisville, and April Elizabeth Robertson of Winston-Salem; seven grandchildren: Damari and Kallen Robertson, (Josh & Brooke), Judah and Savvi Belton (Jennifer), Baileigh & Cain Aderhold and Cyler Vaught (April). Tim is also survived by his siblings: Dan Robertson (Kenette) of Charlotte; Gayle May (Richard) of Kernersville, Sherri Vincent (Sheldon) of Walkertown; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at 3pm at Kernersville Friends Meeting with Pastor Paul Williamson officiating. The family will receive friends in front of the church after the service, and a catered meal will follow.

The family has set up a direct-to-voicemail phone number (336-794-6530) for leaving personal tributes to Timmy. Please consider calling and sharing a memory or story. You may call and leave as many voicemails as you would like. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the Robertson family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.