Samuel S. “Sam” Holder, 82, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Thursday, July 15, 2021.

A native of Statesville, NC, Sam was the husband of 64 years to Rachel Ann Swearingen Holder and the son of the late Edgar Lee Holder and Hattie Mae Brown Holder.

Survivors include his son, Mark Holder and wife, Michelle of Kernersville, NC; grandchildren, Matthew Holder, William Holder, and Christopher Holder; daughter-in-law, Pam Holder; sister, Brenda Gardner; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, Sam was preceded in death by his son, Micheal Holder; brother, Harvey Holder; and sisters, Lokell Harris, Violet Thompson, and Thalia Shoemaker.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 19, 2021 at Kerwin Baptist Church with Rev. Daniel M. Hawtree, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will greet friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Well Care Hospice, 5380 US-158, Suite 210, Advance, NC 27006.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Well Care Hospice for their compassion during this difficult time and making it possible for Sam to be at home with his family.