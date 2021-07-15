Altman

Kernersville – Mrs. Verona Norris Johnson Altman, 96, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Kernersville Medical Center. She was born on December 9, 1924 in Harnett County to Isaac William and Velma Holt Norris. Verona enjoyed sewing and crocheting and she loved to sing in her church choir. She also enjoyed playing games and cards with the residents at Robinwood Senior Living. Verona loved her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, Verona was preceded in death by husbands, James G. Johnson and Hugh Altman; as well as her eight siblings.

She is survived by her sister, Peggy Cawthon and many special sisters in law; numerous nieces and nephews that considered her to be their “Grandma”.

The family would like to give special thanks to Senior Services as well as close friends, Adrian and Carol Foust.

A funeral service for Verona will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Waughtown Baptist Church in the chapel with Pastor Eddie Brackett and Pastor Adrian Foust officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 2:45 pm prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Monday, July 19, 2021 at Greenwood Cemetery in Dunn, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Senior Services, Inc. at 2895 Shorefair Dr NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.