Rierson

Kernersville – Mrs. Carolyn Ingram Rierson, 82, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Forsyth County to Robert Clinton and Annie Hall Ingram. Carolyn was a graduate of Kernersville High School and loved her time there as a cheerleader. She loved cheering the Red Raiders on, whatever the sport. Carolyn enjoyed fashion and loved to go to the beach. She was a devoted wife and mother and was often referred to as “Supermom”. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Rierson and her brother, Bobby Ingram. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Brad Rierson; two sisters, Shirley Robertson (husband, A.D.) and Susan Rice (husband, Roger); one brother, Dennis Ingram (wife, Karen); and cousins, nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. With social distancing observed and masks requested, a graveside service for Carolyn will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Steve Roberson officiating. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to honor Carolyn, please donate to a local charity of your choosing which helps the less forturnate among us. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.