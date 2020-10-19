McGee

Summerfield – Mr. Harold Wendell McGee, 79, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. He was born on April 12, 1941 in Forsyth County to William Lee and Allie Nelson McGee. He retired as a Planning Analyst from Gilbarco after 38 years of service. Harold loved southern gospel music and attending concerts. He was a faithful member of Summerfield First Baptist Church where he previously served as a Sunday School teacher and was also a member of the choir. Harold also collected Christian ball caps which he loved and used them as an opportunity to witness about Christ. He enjoyed his time working with the Royal Ambassador’s and mentoring to the youth community at his church. Harold was an avid bowler and loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed attending a monthly “Breakfast Club” meeting with his cousins. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend who will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by one sister, Bonita McGee Hauser and one brother, Eugene McGee. On October 26, 2020, he would have celebrated his 57th anniversary with his loving wife, Carolyn N. McGee. He is also survived by two children, Lisa McGee King (husband, Ken) and Brad McGee (wife, Nanette); five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two brothers, Ronald and Larry McGee; and many special nieces and nephews. A private graveside service for Harold is being held at Summerfield First Baptist Church with Pastor Larry Kirby officiating. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Summerfield First Baptist at 2300 Scalesville Rd, Summerfield, NC 27358 or to Samaritan’s Purse at PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.