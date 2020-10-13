Przybylowicz

Olga Lozinska Przybylowicz, 95, of Winston-Salem, NC passed away peacefully Tuesday October 13, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2:00PM Tuesday October 20, 2020 at Holy Cross Catho-lic Church with Father Noah Carter officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory, Kernersville, NC. The family will greet friends from 1:15PM to 2:00PM Tuesday at the church.

Born in Bialozurka, Poland, Olga was the wife of the late Kazimierz Przybylowicz and the daughter of the late Carl Lozinski and Helena Centkiewicz Lozinska. Olga served in the Polish Branch of the Royal Air Force in the Battle of Britain during WWII. She was a survivor of the Russian Labor Camps in Siberia. Olga lived in Buffalo, NY from 1956 to 2000, then moved to Kernersville, NC where she became a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. She had a passion serving her church by her quilt making which were auctioned off for the benefit outreach through the church.

Survivors include her daughter, Christine Consiglero and husband, John of Milwaukee, WI; sons, Stan Przybylowicz and wife, Linda of Winston-Salem, NC, Andy Przybylowicz of Clifton Park, NY; grandchildren, Justin Przybylowicz and wife, Christina, Ashley Przybylowicz, and Kate Przybylowicz; great grandchildren, Roxy Przybylowicz, Cooper Przybylowicz, and Emily Przybylowicz; and sister, Stacy Janik of Vermilion, OH.

In addition to her husband and parents, Olga was preceded in death by her brother, Walter Lo-zinski; and brother-in-law, Joseph Janik.

