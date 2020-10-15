Quick

KERNERSVILLE – Mrs. Bonnie Beasley Quick, 80, of Kernersville, NC passed away October 15, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. The daughter of the late William Bryant and Pearl Brooks Burch, Bonnie retired from Guilford Mills after 31 years of service. She loved to bowl, play softball and spend time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was well known for her exceptional chicken and dumplings and especially for her pineapple cakes.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Quick is predeceased by her husband Zoll Quick, 7 brothers, and 5 sisters. She is survived by three children Rita Roddy (Scott Mills) of Kernersville, Emmett Holt (Patty) of Kernersville, and Rex Holt (Dean Ward) of Walnut Cove. Also surviving Bonnie are two sisters Juanita “Sis” Lindley and Shirley Shoffner (both of Kernersville), four grandchildren Dreama Maynard (Ronnie), David Roddy, Jr. (Wendi), Amanda Holt and Taylor Holt, six great grandchildren Payton, Logan, Ethan, Rachel, Chloe, and Aaron, special niece little Shirley Kenwor-thy, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 3:00 pm on October 21, 2020 at Bethel United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the ser-vice at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.